Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 28.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares
V-Mart Retail Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 28.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.76% to Rs.372.05. Volumes stood at 25076 shares in the last session.
V-Mart Retail Ltd saw volume of 19041 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1262 shares. The stock increased 8.24% to Rs.2,265.45. Volumes stood at 3685 shares in the last session.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36782 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.929.75. Volumes stood at 14612 shares in the last session.
KIOCL Ltd witnessed volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54228 shares. The stock increased 17.92% to Rs.488.00. Volumes stood at 66150 shares in the last session.
Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28504 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.925.00. Volumes stood at 59210 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India recommends interim dividend

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 25.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Capri Global Capital fixes record date for stock split

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.45% in the December 2023 quarter

S. V. J. Enterprises standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Williamson Financial Services standalone net profit declines 99.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 1844.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Angel One spurts as client base climbs 58% YoY in January

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesNoida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon