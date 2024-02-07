Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 28.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 February 2024.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd saw volume of 28.22 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 18.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.76% to Rs.372.05. Volumes stood at 25076 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd saw volume of 19041 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1262 shares. The stock increased 8.24% to Rs.2,265.45. Volumes stood at 3685 shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36782 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.929.75. Volumes stood at 14612 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd witnessed volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54228 shares. The stock increased 17.92% to Rs.488.00. Volumes stood at 66150 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28504 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.925.00. Volumes stood at 59210 shares in the last session.

