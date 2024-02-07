Sensex (    %)
                        
Williamson Financial Services standalone net profit declines 99.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore
Net profit of Williamson Financial Services declined 99.34% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.110 0 OPM %9.090 -PBDT0.057.62 -99 PBT0.057.62 -99 NP0.057.62 -99
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

