Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 6.50 percent.
This is the seventh time that the 6 member Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the key rates unchanged.
This is the first Monetary Policy of the financial year 2024-25. The three-day MPC review meeting, which commenced on April 3, Wednesday, and concluded today, April 5.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Consequently, the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were at 6.75 per cent and the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remained at 6.25 per cent.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das elaborated on the decision, stating that inflation has decreased from its peak of 5.7%. He noted favorable growth-inflation dynamics and a steady decline in core inflation, reaching its lowest point in nine months. Despite volatile food inflation in February, core inflation, excluding food and fuel, has shown a downward trend. Concerns remain regarding the impact of weather variations on inflation and economic stability.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RBI Maintains Policy Rate Unchanged

Sensex tumbles 628 pts; PSU bank rally for 2nd day

GBPUSD Perched Above $1.26; BoE's Mann Warns Of Upside Shocks To British Inflation

Limit for Ways and Means Advances for first half of FY25 will be Rs 150000 crore

Benchmarks turn rangebound, PSU banks advance

FMCG stocks rise

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Healthcare shares rise

Bajaj Finance new loans rises 4% YoY in Q4

Niyogin Fintech rises GTV rises by 90% YoY in Q4 FY24; AUM at Rs 179 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon