Volumes jump at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Asahi India Glass Ltd witnessed volume of 23.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 May 2024.
Asahi India Glass Ltd witnessed volume of 23.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.00% to Rs.639.20. Volumes stood at 72701 shares in the last session.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd notched up volume of 18.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.04% to Rs.1,596.30. Volumes stood at 5.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 23.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.02% to Rs.5,030.00. Volumes stood at 2.62 lakh shares in the last session.
Birla Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 10.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.79% to Rs.1,587.90. Volumes stood at 5.5 lakh shares in the last session.
V-Guard Industries Ltd registered volume of 16.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.68 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.20% to Rs.346.40. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

