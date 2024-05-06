GHCL consolidated net profit declines 44.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.47% to Rs 823.38 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 30.46% to Rs 793.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1141.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.27% to Rs 3446.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4550.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of GHCL declined 44.89% to Rs 124.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.47% to Rs 823.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1119.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.