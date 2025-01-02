Business Standard

Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20606 shares

Tanla Platforms Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 January 2025.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20606 shares. The stock gained 5.08% to Rs.1,244.95. Volumes stood at 14780 shares in the last session.

 

Tanla Platforms Ltd recorded volume of 5.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.67% to Rs.785.50. Volumes stood at 7.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49439 shares. The stock slipped 6.79% to Rs.323.75. Volumes stood at 18912 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd clocked volume of 75713 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28160 shares. The stock gained 8.11% to Rs.963.25. Volumes stood at 12409 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd witnessed volume of 10.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.82% to Rs.293.95. Volumes stood at 29882 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

