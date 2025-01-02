Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon rallies as Bilaspur facility resumes operations

Goa Carbon rallies as Bilaspur facility resumes operations

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Goa Carbon jumped 6.58% to Rs 742.65 after the company informed that the operations at its Bilaspur Unit located in Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), has resumed.

Earlier, on 17 December 2024, the company had informed regarding the at Bilaspur Unit being temporarily shut down for maintenance work. The firm added that the Kiln has been lit up and the production has been normalized from today.

Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.

The company reported net loss of Rs 10.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as against the net profit of Rs 28.96 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 45.82% year on year to Rs 122.51 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Energies bags 150 MWp solar module order

Waaree Energies bags 150 MWp solar module order

Tata Motors' total sales rises to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

Tata Motors' total sales rises to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

Nifty scale above 23,850; Auto shares rally for 3rd day

Nifty scale above 23,850; Auto shares rally for 3rd day

NMDC records 5% YoY rise in iron ore production in Dec'24; sales add up to 3.91 MT

NMDC records 5% YoY rise in iron ore production in Dec'24; sales add up to 3.91 MT

CSB Bank gains as total deposits climbs 22% YoY in Dec'24

CSB Bank gains as total deposits climbs 22% YoY in Dec'24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon