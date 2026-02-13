Volumes jump at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Honasa Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 9.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 59.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16759 shares

TBO Tek Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 February 2026.

Honasa Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 9.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 59.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16759 shares. The stock increased 3.16% to Rs.308.50. Volumes stood at 67641 shares in the last session.

TBO Tek Ltd saw volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 50.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3998 shares. The stock dropped 5.23% to Rs.1,394.45. Volumes stood at 11242 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 35.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4409 shares. The stock lost 4.40% to Rs.3,539.95. Volumes stood at 4735 shares in the last session.

Engineers India Ltd notched up volume of 33.36 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.68% to Rs.207.35. Volumes stood at 73128 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 2.39 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35191 shares. The stock lost 11.03% to Rs.3,620.25. Volumes stood at 57149 shares in the last session.

