Volumes jump at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter
Honasa Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 9.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 59.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16759 shares
TBO Tek Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 February 2026.
Honasa Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 9.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 59.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16759 shares. The stock increased 3.16% to Rs.308.50. Volumes stood at 67641 shares in the last session.
TBO Tek Ltd saw volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 50.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3998 shares. The stock dropped 5.23% to Rs.1,394.45. Volumes stood at 11242 shares in the last session.
L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 35.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4409 shares. The stock lost 4.40% to Rs.3,539.95. Volumes stood at 4735 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Engineers India Ltd notched up volume of 33.36 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.68% to Rs.207.35. Volumes stood at 73128 shares in the last session.
Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 2.39 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35191 shares. The stock lost 11.03% to Rs.3,620.25. Volumes stood at 57149 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:16 AM IST