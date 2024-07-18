Business Standard
Emmy Awards 2024: Check complete nomination list; know when, where to watch

Emmy Awards 2024: American historical drama series Shogun bagged the most number of nominations. The 76th Emmys are scheduled for September 16, 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:02 AM IST
Surprisingly, the Japanese drama series, Shotgun, received the highest number of nominations for the Emmy Awards 2024, topping the chart with 25 nominations. This was followed by a comedy movie 'The Bear' which received 23 nominations. 

Other series on the list are Steve Martin's starrer 'Only Murders in the Building' which received 21, Jodie Foster and Kali Reis' 'True Detective: Night Country' (19) and Claire Foy and Matt Smith starrer 'The Crown' (18).
The Emmy Awards 2204 nominations were declared on Wednesday morning. Hollywood had witnessed widespread strikes by SAG-AFTRA and WGA in 2023.

Shogun was nominated for best drama series, best actress in a drama series by Anna Sawai and best actor by Hiroyuki Sanada.

The show's makers announced that they would make more than one season shifting the critical drama limited series to a more prestigious drama one. 

Emmy Awards: Creative Arts Ceremonies

Most of the Emmy trophies will be provided at the Creative Arts ceremonies, on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8. The host for the Emmy Awards 2024 is yet to be decided. 

When and where to watch Emmy Awards 2024?

The 76th Emmy Awards Night will air live from the Peacock Theatres in Los Angeles on September 15, from 5-8 p.m. PT / 8-11 p.m. ET on ABC. Only those TV programs are eligible for the Emmy 2024 which aired between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024.

Best drama series

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Best comedy series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Best limited or anthology series

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Lead actor in a drama series

  • Idris Elba – Hijack
  • Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Walton Goggins – Fallout
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
  • Dominic West – The Crown

Lead actress in a drama series

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Anna Sawai – Shōgun
  • Imelda Staunton – The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Lead actor in a comedy series

  • Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
  • Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Lead actress in a comedy series

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph – Loot
  • Jean Smart – Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series

  • Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
  • Jon Hamm – Fargo
  • Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
  • Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
  • Andrew Scott – Ripley

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

  • Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
  • Juno Temple – Fargo
  • Sophia Vergara – Griselda
  • Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Supporting actor in a drama series

  • Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
  • Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
  • Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Supporting actress in a drama series

  • Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
  • Greta Lee – The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville – The Crown
  • Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Lionel Boyce – The Bear
  • Paul W Downs – Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
  • Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

  • Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris – Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
  • Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

  • Dakota Fanning – Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
  • Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
  • Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
  • Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Television Movie

  • Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
  • Quiz Lady
  • Red, White & Royal Blue
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted

Scripted variety series

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live

Talk series

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety special (live)

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
  • 66th Grammy Awards
  • The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
  • The Oscars
  • The 76th Annual Tony Awards

Variety Special (pre-recorded)

  • Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden
  • Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
  • Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
  • Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Directing for a drama series

  • Stephen Daldry – The Crown
  • Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
  • Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun
  • Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Directing for a comedy series

  • Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer – The Bear
  • Ramy Youssef – The Bear
  • Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen
  • Lucia Aniello – Hacks
  • Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show

Directing for a limited or anthology series

  • Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer
  • Noah Hawley – Fargo
  • Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
  • Millicent Shelton: Lessons in Chemistry
  • Steven Zaillian – Ripley
  • Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a drama series

  • Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout
  • Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Sho?"gun
  • Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Sho?"gun
  • Will Smith – Slow Horses

Writing for a comedy series

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer – The Bear
  • Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks
  • Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two
  • Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a limited or anthology series

  • Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
  • Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror
  • Noah Hawley – Fargo
  • Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers
  • Steven Zaillian – Ripley
  • Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a variety series

  • The Daily Show
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding reality competition program

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice

