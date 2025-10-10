Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 94248 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3630 shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 October 2025.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 94248 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3630 shares. The stock increased 1.34% to Rs.1,224.85. Volumes stood at 1443 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd recorded volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9979 shares. The stock gained 0.98% to Rs.1,018.65. Volumes stood at 3271 shares in the last session.

 

Tata Communications Ltd clocked volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8056 shares. The stock gained 7.34% to Rs.1,821.55. Volumes stood at 3779 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 330 points, Nifty50 tests 25,300; PSU Bank, realty shares rally

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump proposes ban on Chinese airlines using Russian airspace on US routes

Weight loss drugs, Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Mounjaro

New study links weight loss drugs to better liver health outcomes

sbi

Nifty PSU Bank index rallies 2%, SBI stock nears record high; here's why

tsunami

LIVE news updates: Earthquake off Southern Philippines triggers tsunami warning

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57772 shares. The stock rose 1.32% to Rs.795.00. Volumes stood at 7186 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38126 shares. The stock rose 3.49% to Rs.841.95. Volumes stood at 11462 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index pulls back from around two and half month high

Dollar index pulls back from around two and half month high

Domestic food grain production increased by 40% since 2024 says Agri minister

Domestic food grain production increased by 40% since 2024 says Agri minister

Lemon Tree adds third property in Jaipur with launch of keys lite

Lemon Tree adds third property in Jaipur with launch of keys lite

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) climbs on Rs 102.78 crore order win

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) climbs on Rs 102.78 crore order win

Nifty surges above 25,250 mark; PSU Bank shares rally

Nifty surges above 25,250 mark; PSU Bank shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon