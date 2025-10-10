Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty surges above 25,250 mark; PSU Bank shares rally

Nifty surges above 25,250 mark; PSU Bank shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key domestic indices continued to trade with decent gains in morning trade. Investors will keep a close eye on crucial Q2 earnings season, ongoing IPO activity and global cues. Nifty scaled above 25,250 mark.

PSU Bank jumped for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 349.23 points or 0.42% to 82,517.83. The Nifty 50 index added 92.55 points or 0.36% to 25,273.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,457 shares rose and 1,200 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing:

Also Read

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: Jaiswal-Rahul give the hosts a steady start

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 300pts, Nifty atop 25,250; PSBs, realty gain

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung Project Moohan will be an XR headset, not smart glasses: Report

Injections, Injection syringe

Jubilant Pharmova arm to invest $300 mn in US to double injectable capacity

Nilesh Shah, BFSI

Commodities booming; other MFs may also halt silver ETF buys: Nilesh Shah

Shares of WeWork India Management were currently trading at Rs 640.20 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.20% as compared with the issue price of Rs 648.

The stock was listed at Rs 646.50, a slight 0.23% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 649.45 and a low of 615. On the BSE, over 2.60 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.87% to 7,710.70. The index jumped 2.49% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.17%), UCO Bank (up 2.47%), Central Bank of India (up 2.12%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.91%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.59%), State Bank of India (up 1.49%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.48%), Canara Bank (up 1.24%), Union Bank of India (up 1.17%) and Bank of Baroda (up 0.93%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Elxsi fell 1.52% after the company reported 32.52% decline in net profit to Rs 154.81 crore as revenue from operations fell by 3.87% to Rs 918.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Subex hit an upper limit of 10% after the company won a $6.62 million contract from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Assets under management of NPS and APY cross Rs 16 lakh crore-mark: Finance Ministry

Assets under management of NPS and APY cross Rs 16 lakh crore-mark: Finance Ministry

5paisa Capital Q2 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 9 cr

5paisa Capital Q2 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 9 cr

WeWork India Management dips on market debut

WeWork India Management dips on market debut

Tata Elxsi slides as Q2 PAT tanks 33% to Rs 155 crore

Tata Elxsi slides as Q2 PAT tanks 33% to Rs 155 crore

Kolte Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune

Kolte Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon