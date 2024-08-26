Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Medplus Health Services Ltd witnessed volume of 12.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 227.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5386 shares Honasa Consumer Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Medplus Health Services Ltd witnessed volume of 12.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 227.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5386 shares. The stock dropped 2.68% to Rs.619.40. Volumes stood at 6541 shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 3.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23985 shares. The stock increased 11.92% to Rs.525.15. Volumes stood at 3913 shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 18404 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1997 shares. The stock rose 7.27% to Rs.6,330.00. Volumes stood at 5498 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 98066 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15153 shares. The stock increased 3.65% to Rs.870.70. Volumes stood at 6605 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30277 shares. The stock gained 6.91% to Rs.361.85. Volumes stood at 28513 shares in the last session.

