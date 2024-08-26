Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Medplus Health Services Ltd witnessed volume of 12.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 227.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5386 shares
Honasa Consumer Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Medplus Health Services Ltd witnessed volume of 12.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 227.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5386 shares. The stock dropped 2.68% to Rs.619.40. Volumes stood at 6541 shares in the last session.
Honasa Consumer Ltd witnessed volume of 3.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23985 shares. The stock increased 11.92% to Rs.525.15. Volumes stood at 3913 shares in the last session.
Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 18404 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1997 shares. The stock rose 7.27% to Rs.6,330.00. Volumes stood at 5498 shares in the last session.
K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 98066 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15153 shares. The stock increased 3.65% to Rs.870.70. Volumes stood at 6605 shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30277 shares. The stock gained 6.91% to Rs.361.85. Volumes stood at 28513 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

telecom, Service provider, Airtel, Jio

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amazon pay

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

schools

NCERT proposes Class 12 scores include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon