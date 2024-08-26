Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 611.16 points or 0.97% at 63699.74 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.5%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.45%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.26%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.6%),Havells India Ltd (up 0.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.21%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.07%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.05%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.9%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.09%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 312.41 or 0.56% at 55994.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 87.03 points or 0.52% at 16667.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 144.7 points or 0.58% at 24967.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 536.71 points or 0.66% at 81622.92.

On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1133 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News