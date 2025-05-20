Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 75.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15933 shares

BASF India Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 May 2025.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 75.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15933 shares. The stock increased 10.90% to Rs.4,955.00. Volumes stood at 15028 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd clocked volume of 7.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47859 shares. The stock gained 8.17% to Rs.5,303.70. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

 

NLC India Ltd clocked volume of 167.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.14% to Rs.241.50. Volumes stood at 14.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St selloff deepens; Sensex dips 800 pts, Nifty below 24,700; SMIDs drop

Google I/O 2025

Google I/O starts today: Will it be all AI, or will hardware share stage?

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

'No legal sanctity': VP Dhankhar questions probe into Justice Varma case

Honda

Honda slows EV push globally, eyes India manufacturing unit by 2028

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

In BJP's model, money goes to rich; Congress gives it to poor: Rahul Gandhi

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 131.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.37% to Rs.837.45. Volumes stood at 5.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 57.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.64% to Rs.1,258.30. Volumes stood at 6.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index hovers around 100-mark as tepid action continues

Dollar index hovers around 100-mark as tepid action continues

DLF gains after strong Q4 numbers

DLF gains after strong Q4 numbers

Market sell-off continues; media stocks decline

Market sell-off continues; media stocks decline

Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Nazara Tech rises after acquiring UK-based games publisher Curve Games

Nazara Tech rises after acquiring UK-based games publisher Curve Games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon