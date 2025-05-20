Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Redington added 1.61% to Rs 284.80 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 104.43% to Rs 665.62 crore as against Rs 325.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 17.85% year on year to Rs 26,439.68 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax spiked 201.71% to Rs 1,148.14 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 380.54 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 667 crore in Q4 FY25, registered a growth of 24%, compared with Rs 539 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

On the segmental front, SISA (Singapore, India & South Asia) revenue was at Rs 13,453.52 crore (up 24.61% YoY) while ROW (Rest of the World) was at Rs 12,998.65 (up 11.57% YoY) crore.

 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St selloff deepens; Sensex down 750 pts, Nifty tests 24,700; SMIDs drop

Rain, Shimla Rains, monsoon

LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Second man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

Bengaluru Rain, Bengaluru Rains, waterlogging, Bengaluru Flood

Bengaluru flooded again: Potholes deepen, memes take over the internet

War 2

War 2 teaser out: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan to face off in the Spy Universe

Global revenue stood at Rs 26,510 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 18% YoY while net profit jumped 23% YoY to Rs 400 crore in Q4 FY25.

V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington, said, Building on the momentum from Q3, our Q4 results reaffirm Redingtons commitment to profitable growth and market leadership. This year, weve achieved stable growth across all business units and geographies. Our focus on strategic markets, both established and emerging, has delivered sustainable results.

While technology distribution remains our core, our Cloud business has grown over 40% YoY, driven by increasing adoption of subscription and consumption models. We continue to strengthen our positioning with brands through our focus on software, services, and professional capabilities, especially around AI-enabled solutions. These results reflect our agility and our strategic readiness to lead in the next wave of digital transformation.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.80 per equity share, equivalent to 39.5% of consolidated profits without divestment gains, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Redington, a leading technology solutions provider and a Fortune India 500 company, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence in over 40 markets, 450+ brand associations, and 70,000+ channel partners, Redington enables end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products across various markets. Through its focus on innovation and partnerships, Redington remains a trusted global distributor of products, services, and solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nazara Tech rises after acquiring UK-based games publisher Curve Games

Nazara Tech rises after acquiring UK-based games publisher Curve Games

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Nifty slides below 24,800; auto shares in pressure

Nifty slides below 24,800; auto shares in pressure

Lloyds Engineering acquires 77% stake in heavy fabrication firm Metalfab Hightech

Lloyds Engineering acquires 77% stake in heavy fabrication firm Metalfab Hightech

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon