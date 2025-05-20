Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index hovers around 100-mark as tepid action continues

Dollar index hovers around 100-mark as tepid action continues

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The US dollar index is holding around 100 mark, witnessing tepid action amid lax US economic cues and ideas that recent inflation readings will keep the sentiment towards US interest rates outlook benign. The Conference Board released a report on Monday showing its reading on leading US economic indicators slumped in the month of April. The report said the leading economic index tumbled by 1.0 percent in April after sliding by a downwardly revised 0.8 percent in March. The US dollar index dropped around 0.65% yesterday and currently trade at 100.05, down 0.24% on the day. These are the lowest levels in last one and half weeks.

DLF gains after strong Q4 numbers

Market sell-off continues; media stocks decline

Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Nazara Tech rises after acquiring UK-based games publisher Curve Games

Auto stocks edge lower

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

