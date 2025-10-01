Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15039 shares

Sun TV Network Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 October 2025.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 3.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15039 shares. The stock increased 2.24% to Rs.5,149.00. Volumes stood at 17041 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd witnessed volume of 51.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.63% to Rs.573.85. Volumes stood at 6.85 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.59% to Rs.880.45. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd saw volume of 4.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.52% to Rs.1,185.00. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 154.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.22% to Rs.233.06. Volumes stood at 20.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

