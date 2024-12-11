Business Standard
Volumes jump at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60830 shares

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 December 2024.

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60830 shares. The stock increased 11.50% to Rs.346.50. Volumes stood at 57640 shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 3.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70860 shares. The stock increased 9.02% to Rs.541.95. Volumes stood at 28299 shares in the last session.

 

UltraTech Cement Ltd notched up volume of 30736 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6553 shares. The stock rose 2.25% to Rs.12,010.00. Volumes stood at 2048 shares in the last session.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd clocked volume of 3.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99876 shares. The stock gained 8.77% to Rs.1,339.55. Volumes stood at 66283 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd recorded volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38060 shares. The stock gained 3.97% to Rs.514.50. Volumes stood at 85650 shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

