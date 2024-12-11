Tech Mahindra announces restructuring of subsidiaries in United States

Tech Mahindra announced that the plan of merger of Eventus Solutions Group, LLC, wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the Company with its parent company viz. Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc., wholly-owned material subsidiary of the Company, has been approved by the Board of Directors of the respective companies on 10 December 2024.
The merger is subject to regulatory approvals in the country of incorporation. The appointed date of merger is 01 January 2025.
