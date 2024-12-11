Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saakshi Medtech hits the roof after bagging Rs 250-cr order from Mahindra & Mahindra

Saakshi Medtech hits the roof after bagging Rs 250-cr order from Mahindra & Mahindra

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Saakshi Medtech and Panels hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 220.05 after the company announced that it has received letter of business award (LoBA) worth Rs 250 crore from Mahindra & Mahindra for Supply of EV Panels.

The said order includes the supply of EV panels, including a 3-year guarantee/warranty. The total amount of the order value is for around Rs 250 crore for a period of 5 years (till 2029). The order will be completed within 60 days.

Saakshi Medtech & Panels is engaged in manufacturing electric hardware products. The company specializes in the designing and assembling of electrical control panels and cabinets, as well as medical devices, wiring harnesses, and mechanical assemblies.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit fell 8.6% to Rs 11.31 crore in FY24 as against Rs 12.38 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 121.85 in FY24 as compared to Rs 122.06 crore recorded in FY23.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 0.29% to Rs 3,074.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

road construction

HG Infra stock zooms 6% on securing highway contract in UP; key details

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 2 paise to all-time low of 84.87 against dollar in early trade

travel, tourism

Surging global tourism emissions are driven by just 20 countries: Study

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 81,500; Nifty holds 24,600; Financials, IT stocks weigh

Congress, Congress flag

Cong MP files adjournment motion to discuss tourism infra of Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon