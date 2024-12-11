Aurionpro Solutions wins contract in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Aurionpro Solutions announced an order win with one of the largest banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to modernize their corporate banking technology using Aurionpro's global transaction banking platform iCashpro+. This collaboration aims to streamline the bank's operations and elevate their digital offerings, thereby driving innovation and strengthening customer relationships.

Commenting on this latest win, Sandeep Chiber, EVP Sales at Aurionpro, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to partner with this prestigious bank in the KSA, reinforcing our intent to become a key player in the region's financial technology landscape. Our cutting-edge transaction banking platform, iCashpro+ delivers the most advanced functionality available today, including AI-driven automation, thereby enabling banks to offer a superior experience to their customers."

 

He added: Aurionpro stands at the forefront of innovation, where software, products, platforms, and hardware converge to deliver comprehensive solutions. This distinction sets us apart as a global leader in products and platforms, with a singular mission to empower our customers with end-to-end excellence.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

