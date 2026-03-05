Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 4.04 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 41.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9712 shares

National Aluminium Company Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 March 2026.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 4.04 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 41.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9712 shares. The stock increased 2.25% to Rs.558.30. Volumes stood at 7018 shares in the last session.

National Aluminium Company Ltd clocked volume of 23.15 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.03% to Rs.399.85. Volumes stood at 8.53 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd registered volume of 92123 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23287 shares. The stock rose 3.58% to Rs.1,403.35. Volumes stood at 61805 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 5.5 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.20% to Rs.122.35. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd registered volume of 95539 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30474 shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.914.00. Volumes stood at 53390 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

