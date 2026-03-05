Quest Flow Controls rises after securing defence order

Quest Flow Controls rose 4.79% to Rs 159.80 after the company received a Rs 90 lakh order from a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Defence to supply naval and critical valves, including triple offset butterfly valves.

The order is to be executed within three months, according to the companys regulatory filing. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the total order value stands at Rs 9,001,594.87, including GST.

The company clarified that the promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Quest Flow Controls is engaged in the manufacture, assembly, and supply of valves, actuators, strainers, and remote-control valve systems, serving both domestic and international markets across multiple industries.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 24.4% to Rs 6.84 crore on a 6.4% rise in revenue to Rs 67.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

