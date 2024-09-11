Volumes jump at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Shoppers Stop Ltd witnessed volume of 20624 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2124 shares Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Shoppers Stop Ltd witnessed volume of 20624 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2124 shares. The stock increased 12.49% to Rs.917.60. Volumes stood at 773 shares in the last session.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd saw volume of 82015 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18292 shares. The stock increased 7.21% to Rs.2,661.50. Volumes stood at 53855 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 10.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.74% to Rs.226.95. Volumes stood at 17.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 19188 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9170 shares. The stock gained 1.10% to Rs.727.95. Volumes stood at 6657 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd notched up volume of 3017 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1512 shares. The stock rose 0.49% to Rs.8,031.20. Volumes stood at 3697 shares in the last session.

