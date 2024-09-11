Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Shoppers Stop Ltd witnessed volume of 20624 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2124 shares
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shoppers Stop Ltd witnessed volume of 20624 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2124 shares. The stock increased 12.49% to Rs.917.60. Volumes stood at 773 shares in the last session.
 
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd saw volume of 82015 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18292 shares. The stock increased 7.21% to Rs.2,661.50. Volumes stood at 53855 shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 10.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.74% to Rs.226.95. Volumes stood at 17.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 19188 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9170 shares. The stock gained 1.10% to Rs.727.95. Volumes stood at 6657 shares in the last session.
Atul Ltd notched up volume of 3017 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1512 shares. The stock rose 0.49% to Rs.8,031.20. Volumes stood at 3697 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex climbs 100pts to 82k, Nifty at 25,100; Auto, O&G lose most

zomato, gig economy, delivery

Zomato rallies 5% to hit record high; stock has zoomed 127% so far this yr

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani businesses using digital payments

Army, Indian Army, BSF

LIVE news: Pakistan violates ceasefire along border in Jammu, BSF trooper injured

Melbourne

Anti-war protesters clash with cops outside Australian weapons convention

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon