Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Voltas Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Voltas Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Voltas Ltd recorded volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30198 shares

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 January 2025.

Voltas Ltd recorded volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30198 shares. The stock lost 10.93% to Rs.1,315.00. Volumes stood at 21424 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 12761 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2499 shares. The stock dropped 20.00% to Rs.1,262.15. Volumes stood at 888 shares in the last session.

 

Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 34172 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6698 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.1,125.50. Volumes stood at 17673 shares in the last session.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd clocked volume of 97948 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24777 shares. The stock gained 16.29% to Rs.637.25. Volumes stood at 11194 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd registered volume of 26499 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7502 shares. The stock slipped 0.35% to Rs.2,657.25. Volumes stood at 20495 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

