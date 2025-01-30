Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digital payments rise 11.1% on year in September 2024: RBI data

Digital payments rise 11.1% on year in September 2024: RBI data

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Digital payments across the country registered an 11.11 per cent year-on-year rise as on September 2024, according to RBI's index that measures the adoption of online transactions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been publishing a composite Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) since January 1, 2021 with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. The index for September 2024 stands at 465.33 as against 445.5 for March 2024, which was announced on July 26, 2024. The increase in RBI-DPI index was driven by growth in payment infrastructure and payment performance across the country over the period, RBI noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors drops after Q3 PAT slumps 22% YoY to Rs 5,451 crore

Tata Motors drops after Q3 PAT slumps 22% YoY to Rs 5,451 crore

Hitachi Energy hits the roof after recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Hitachi Energy hits the roof after recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Nifty scales above 23,250; realty shares extent gains for 3rd day

Nifty scales above 23,250; realty shares extent gains for 3rd day

K&R Rail Engineering gains on reporting strong Q3 numbers

K&R Rail Engineering gains on reporting strong Q3 numbers

Bajaj Finance edge higher as PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 4,247 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Finance edge higher as PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 4,247 crore in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon