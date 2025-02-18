Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Gillette India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Gillette India Ltd clocked volume of 10.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36402 shares

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, ABB India Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, ACC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 February 2025.

Gillette India Ltd clocked volume of 10.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36402 shares. The stock gained 11.65% to Rs.8,319.95. Volumes stood at 77772 shares in the last session.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 171.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.43% to Rs.133.30. Volumes stood at 10.58 lakh shares in the last session.

 

ABB India Ltd notched up volume of 34.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.65 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.53% to Rs.5,109.50. Volumes stood at 2.52 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd notched up volume of 7.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.99% to Rs.379.50. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd clocked volume of 9.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.64% to Rs.1,861.00. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

