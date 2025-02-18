Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC directives mandatory while granting building plan permission: Madras HC

SC directives mandatory while granting building plan permission: Madras HC

It said in the present case, the initial application filed by the petitioner seeking regularization was rejected in the year 2007 and the second application was rejected in 2014

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madras High Court has observed that the directives issued by the Supreme Court over granting building planning permission and demolition of unauthorized constructions have become the law of the land and that they have to be followed by the agencies concerned.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies have to follow the directives under the provisions of the various statutes for granting building plan permission proceedings.

The court said no unauthorized construction shall be allowed to remain and the authorities were bound to initiate appropriate action on receipt of information or complaint from any person. Since the law has been declared by the Supreme Court, no leniency or misplaced sympathy can be shown by the courts merely on the ground that the person violated has invested some amount. The builders and contractors were emboldened to commit such illegalities at the cost of the people with the fond hope that they can escape from the clutches of proceedings or by submitting regularization applications, they can avoid any demolition of the unauthorized construction.

 

A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar made the observations in a recent order while dismissing a petition filed by M/s Janpriya Builders, which challenged the order passed by the CMDA dated November 28, 2023 for removal of the unauthorized structure put up by the petitioner at the arterial Sir Thyagaraya Road in T.Nagar in the city.

Originally, planning permission was granted to the petitioner company for the construction of basement, ground floor, mezzanine plus three floors commercial building in proceedings dated February 9,1990. However, the petitioner constructed the basement floor, ground plus eight floors plus ninth and tenth floors (both part).

Also Read

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia case highlights: SC grants interim protection to Allahbadia from arrest

PremiumIndia's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Builder-buyer agreement: Better after Rera, but buyers must remain vigilant

Ranveer Allahbadia

SC protects Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest; slams him for 'dirty' comments

Supreme Court, SC

Husband liable for wife's stock market debt under oral agreement, says SC

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Haste decision taken to avoid SC's scrutiny: Cong on CEC's appointment

The bench said the Apex Court reiterated that while issuing the building plan permission, an undertaking be obtained from the builder/applicant, as the case may be, to the effect that possession of the building will be entrusted and/or handed over to the owner/beneficiary only after completion certificate or occupation certificate from the authorities concerned. The SC in the larger public interest issued yet another 12 directions in addition to the directives issued by it earlier, the bench pointed out.

Builders were emboldened because of large scale collusion on the part of the officials of CMDA, Corporation and other competent authorities under various enactments for their omissions, commissions, inactions and lapses, the bench added.

It said in the present case, the initial application filed by the petitioner seeking regularization was rejected in the year 2007 and the second application was rejected in 2014. Both the rejection orders remain unchallenged.

Thereafter, the appeal filed under Section 80-A of the Town and Country Planning Act was also rejected by the Government. The subsequent action initiated by the CMDA for removal of unauthorized structures dated November 28, 2023 alone was under challenge in the present writ proceedings. Admittedly, the unauthorized portions were locked and sealed by the CMDA. Therefore, there was no impediment for it to proceed with the demolition of the unauthorized construction, by retaining the approved portion of the building as per the building plan approval granted.

Hence, the authorities were directed to demolish the unauthorized portions of the construction within a period of eight weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, the bench added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Hastily' taken decision: Congress criticises Centre's CEC appointment

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Disrespectful': Rahul Gandhi slams 'midnight decision' on CEC appointment

Rain, Chennai Rains

Weather updates: IMD issues heavy rain, snowfall alert in these 13 states

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi shares dissent note over CEC appointment

Damage to buildings due to earthquake

Can Delhi withstand a magnitude 7 earthquake? What needs to be done?

Topics : Supreme Court Madras High Court High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJob Crisis in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time table AI chatbot Grok-3US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon