OnePlus 13 Mini with 6.3-inch display, 6000mAh battery in the works: Report

OnePlus 13 Mini with 6.3-inch display, 6000mAh battery in the works: Report

The anticipated OnePlus 13 Mini could be based on OPPO Find X8 Mini which is likely launching in China next month

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

OnePlus is reportedly developing a compact smartphone, which could be a new addition to the company's flagship OnePlus 13 series. According to a report by 9To5Google, the device is expected to be named the OnePlus 13 Mini and may feature a battery similar to that of the flagship OnePlus 13.
 
The report suggests that the OnePlus 13 Mini will be based on the OPPO Find X8 Mini, which is anticipated to launch in China next month. In some regions, the device may be rebranded as the OnePlus 13T.
 
OnePlus 13 Mini: What to Expect
 
According to the report, the OnePlus 13 Mini will come with a smaller 6.3-inch display, compared to the 6.78-inch screen on the OnePlus 13. Despite its compact size, the device is expected to house a 6000mAh battery. Additionally, OnePlus is reportedly planning to introduce more iterations of the smartphone later this year, potentially featuring even larger battery capacities ranging between 6500mAh and 7000mAh.
 
 
To achieve this, OnePlus is said to be using the same battery technology as the upcoming OPPO Find N5 foldable smartphone, allowing for higher capacity without increasing thickness. The OPPO Find N5, launching later this month, is said to be the slimmest foldable smartphone to date.  Also Read: Realme P3 series 5G smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, and more
 
In terms of performance, the OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chipset, similar to the flagship model in the series. The camera set-up may include a 50MP (Sony IMX906) primary sensor, accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Other notable features could include an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance.
 
OnePlus 13 Mini: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.3-inch AMOLED, 1-120Hz (LTPO) refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX906) primary + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 6000mAh 
  • OS: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15
  • Protection: IP68 / IP69

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

