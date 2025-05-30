Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at LMW Ltd counter

Volumes soar at LMW Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

LMW Ltd recorded volume of 36954 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 296.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 125 shares

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Sobha Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 May 2025.

LMW Ltd recorded volume of 36954 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 296.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock lost 3.15% to Rs.16,840.00. Volumes stood at 126 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 11.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76436 shares. The stock gained 8.21% to Rs.160.10. Volumes stood at 55833 shares in the last session.

 

Engineers India Ltd clocked volume of 26.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.75% to Rs.229.95. Volumes stood at 10.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM to visit Kanpur, inaugurate several projects worth Rs 47,573 crore

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts; Nifty below 24,800; Ola down 10%, Suzlon up 13%

Coca Cola coke

Jubilant Bhartia eyes ₹5,650 cr NCDs to fund 40% stake in Coca-Cola deal

Oyo hotel

IPO-bound Oyo seeks to rename parent firm to pursue premiumisation

Rapoo 8000M Keyboard and Mouse combo

Rapoo 8000M Mumbai Indians review: Wireless keyboard-mouse combo on budget

Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 37980 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6311 shares. The stock rose 5.03% to Rs.1,750.85. Volumes stood at 12180 shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 37221 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6648 shares. The stock gained 3.28% to Rs.1,432.90. Volumes stood at 11681 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 88.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 88.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 172.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 172.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 213.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 213.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon