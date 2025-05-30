Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 172.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales rise 103.37% to Rs 218.97 crore

Net profit of Yatra Online rose 172.76% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.37% to Rs 218.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 36.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 87.40% to Rs 791.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 422.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales218.97107.67 103 791.44422.32 87 OPM %7.803.33 -5.613.48 - PBDT23.4010.74 118 66.0218.39 259 PBT13.375.40 148 35.13-1.30 LP NP15.225.58 173 36.57-4.51 LP

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

