Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 242.66 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 45.45% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 242.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.99% to Rs 85.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 933.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 871.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales242.66210.08 16 933.61871.41 7 OPM %21.0317.21 -20.8920.46 - PBDT42.6929.30 46 164.48162.34 1 PBT24.5312.91 90 94.52109.08 -13 NP40.0027.50 45 85.3686.21 -1

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

