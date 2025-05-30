Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 88.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.39% to Rs 41.50 croreNet profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 88.98% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.39% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.23% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 183.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.5059.62 -30 183.33223.81 -18 OPM %9.3022.11 -14.2820.75 - PBDT3.7913.47 -72 28.0451.47 -46 PBT1.0711.74 -91 19.9644.70 -55 NP1.1810.71 -89 15.1939.18 -61
