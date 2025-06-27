Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 110.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1897 shares

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 June 2025.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 110.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1897 shares. The stock lost 0.26% to Rs.1,689.75. Volumes stood at 560 shares in the last session.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd clocked volume of 28208 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 35.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock gained 9.60% to Rs.3,498.95. Volumes stood at 870 shares in the last session.

 

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 26194 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2265 shares. The stock increased 2.71% to Rs.3,313.00. Volumes stood at 4033 shares in the last session.

Also Read

GE F414 (GE Aerospace website)

Why is Anand Rathi bullish on this defence firm? Ups target, sees 28% gain

shipping, trade, shipping industry

India imposes anti-dumping duty on plastic machines from China, Taiwan

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Train controllers say railway reforms leave crucial issues unaddressed

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop Mulund West project worth ₹1,250 crore

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25

Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72705 shares. The stock gained 6.75% to Rs.689.30. Volumes stood at 74622 shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30195 shares. The stock rose 1.58% to Rs.304.65. Volumes stood at 52763 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Mech Projects gains on securing Rs 159-cr solar orders from BSPGCL

Power Mech Projects gains on securing Rs 159-cr solar orders from BSPGCL

Kaynes Tech gains after incorporating subsidiary, KSTPL to enter space sector

Kaynes Tech gains after incorporating subsidiary, KSTPL to enter space sector

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Globe Civil Projects IPO ends with 86.04x subscription

Globe Civil Projects IPO ends with 86.04x subscription

NSE SME Mayasheel Ventures constructs a strong market entry

NSE SME Mayasheel Ventures constructs a strong market entry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon