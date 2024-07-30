Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 344.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 556.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61943 shares Pfizer Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 344.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 556.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61943 shares. The stock lost 1.46% to Rs.782.60. Volumes stood at 23851 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd clocked volume of 26825 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3404 shares. The stock gained 3.36% to Rs.5,546.05. Volumes stood at 2548 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 12.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.73% to Rs.191.55. Volumes stood at 77246 shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 4.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70366 shares. The stock gained 7.69% to Rs.648.75. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd notched up volume of 47439 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8917 shares. The stock rose 6.14% to Rs.3,406.05. Volumes stood at 13650 shares in the last session.

