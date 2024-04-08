Volumes soar at RBL Bank Ltd counter

RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 68.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.62 lakh shares

Federal Bank Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 April 2024.

RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 68.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.258.00. Volumes stood at 17.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Federal Bank Ltd clocked volume of 35.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.91 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.39% to Rs.153.95. Volumes stood at 6.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd saw volume of 44365 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8089 shares. The stock increased 7.91% to Rs.6,126.55. Volumes stood at 2251 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 6.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.18% to Rs.173.85. Volumes stood at 2.93 lakh shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd recorded volume of 11.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.00% to Rs.153.45. Volumes stood at 3.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News