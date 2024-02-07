Sensex (    %)
                        
Canara Bank, Berger Paints, Britannia Industries in spotlight

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Canara Bank: The meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 26 February 2024 to consider and approve sub-division/ split of the equity shares of the bank.
Berger Paints: The company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.2% to Rs 300.16 crore on 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2881.83 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Lupin: Lupin said that it has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution to market a drug.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Nykaa reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.45 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 8.48 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 22.28% YoY to Rs 1,788.8 crore.
Britannia Industries: Britannia Industries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 555.66 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply lower from Rs 932.4 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income rose to Rs 4,306.89 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 4,247.55 crore in Q3 FY23.
Biocon: Biocon has received tentative approval of its ANDA for Dasatinib tablets from the US FDA, for strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg. This product is indicated for use in the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia in adults.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

