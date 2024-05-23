Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at Saregama India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Saregama India Ltd recorded volume of 47.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares
GMM Pfaudler Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Saregama India Ltd recorded volume of 47.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.87% to Rs.455.50. Volumes stood at 3.81 lakh shares in the last session.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd recorded volume of 9.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55822 shares. The stock lost 5.67% to Rs.1,326.55. Volumes stood at 53548 shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 24.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.73% to Rs.803.00. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.
Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 17.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.83% to Rs.1,879.60. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd witnessed volume of 108.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.59 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.58% to Rs.476.85. Volumes stood at 23.27 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon