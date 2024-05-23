Volumes soar at Saregama India Ltd counter

Saregama India Ltd recorded volume of 47.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 May 2024.

Saregama India Ltd recorded volume of 47.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.87% to Rs.455.50. Volumes stood at 3.81 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd recorded volume of 9.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55822 shares. The stock lost 5.67% to Rs.1,326.55. Volumes stood at 53548 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 24.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.73% to Rs.803.00. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 17.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.83% to Rs.1,879.60. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd witnessed volume of 108.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.59 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.58% to Rs.476.85. Volumes stood at 23.27 lakh shares in the last session.

