J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 19.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 February 2024.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 19.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.52% to Rs.1,803.30. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd notched up volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34054 shares. The stock rose 2.98% to Rs.2,163.65. Volumes stood at 76234 shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd recorded volume of 31.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.23% to Rs.669.35. Volumes stood at 6.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd witnessed volume of 23.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.03% to Rs.3,097.45. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9631 shares. The stock gained 2.31% to Rs.5,392.20. Volumes stood at 12293 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News