Volumes soar at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 February 2026.

Sheela Foam Ltd clocked volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3832 shares. The stock gained 18.37% to Rs.620.95. Volumes stood at 3964 shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 6.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31581 shares. The stock slipped 1.76% to Rs.304.40. Volumes stood at 47586 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd saw volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10792 shares. The stock dropped 1.69% to Rs.2,065.60. Volumes stood at 5818 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd registered volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22179 shares. The stock rose 0.01% to Rs.791.00. Volumes stood at 17224 shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd saw volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63012 shares. The stock dropped 0.41% to Rs.269.15. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

