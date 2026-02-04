Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Sheela Foam Ltd clocked volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3832 shares

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 February 2026.

Sheela Foam Ltd clocked volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3832 shares. The stock gained 18.37% to Rs.620.95. Volumes stood at 3964 shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 6.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31581 shares. The stock slipped 1.76% to Rs.304.40. Volumes stood at 47586 shares in the last session.

 

Mastek Ltd saw volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10792 shares. The stock dropped 1.69% to Rs.2,065.60. Volumes stood at 5818 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty see-saw in trade; Nifty IT drops 6%; HAL falls 8%

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

₹46,599 for India-London round trip: Air India sale offers fares from ₹1499

K Annamalai,Annamalai

TN BJP leader Annamalai steps down as in-charge of 6 constituencies

branded residence, housing, real estate

Three minor sisters jump to death, police probing addiction to online game

initial public offering, IPO

IPO pipeline stirs as markets rebound sharply, but deal sizes shrink

Whirlpool of India Ltd registered volume of 1.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22179 shares. The stock rose 0.01% to Rs.791.00. Volumes stood at 17224 shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd saw volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63012 shares. The stock dropped 0.41% to Rs.269.15. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axiscades Tech hits the roof on $1.4 mn multi-year international order win

Axiscades Tech hits the roof on $1.4 mn multi-year international order win

Mahindra & Mahindra rises on securing largest-ever export order

Mahindra & Mahindra rises on securing largest-ever export order

INR extends sharp rebound near 3-week high

INR extends sharp rebound near 3-week high

Bajaj Finance Q3 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 3,978 cr

Bajaj Finance Q3 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 3,978 cr

DAM Capital Advisors tanks after Q3 PAT drops 61% YoY to Rs 20 cr

DAM Capital Advisors tanks after Q3 PAT drops 61% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance