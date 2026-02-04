Axiscades Tech hits the roof on $1.4 mn multi-year international order win
Axiscades Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,234.45 after its subsidiary Mistral Solutions secured international contracts worth around $1.4 million from Axon Enterprise Inc. and Stratacache Inc., USA.The company said the contracts are for design, development, and production, with an execution period of over one year.
Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 88.82% year-on-year to Rs 23.13 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 12.25 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.97% YoY to Rs 299.06 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $31.6 million, up 9.3% YoY.
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 11:09 AM IST