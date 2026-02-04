Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axiscades Tech hits the roof on $1.4 mn multi-year international order win

Axiscades Tech hits the roof on $1.4 mn multi-year international order win

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

Axiscades Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,234.45 after its subsidiary Mistral Solutions secured international contracts worth around $1.4 million from Axon Enterprise Inc. and Stratacache Inc., USA.

The company said the contracts are for design, development, and production, with an execution period of over one year.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 88.82% year-on-year to Rs 23.13 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 12.25 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.97% YoY to Rs 299.06 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $31.6 million, up 9.3% YoY.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra rises on securing largest-ever export order

Mahindra & Mahindra rises on securing largest-ever export order

INR extends sharp rebound near 3-week high

INR extends sharp rebound near 3-week high

Bajaj Finance Q3 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 3,978 cr

Bajaj Finance Q3 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 3,978 cr

DAM Capital Advisors tanks after Q3 PAT drops 61% YoY to Rs 20 cr

DAM Capital Advisors tanks after Q3 PAT drops 61% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Barometers trade sideways; IT shares slumps

Barometers trade sideways; IT shares slumps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance