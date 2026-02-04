Mahindra & Mahindra rises on securing largest-ever export order

Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 1.85% to Rs 3,593.30 after the company announced that it has secured its largest-ever export order for 35,000 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) to be delivered to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, Indonesia, in 2026.

In an exchange filing, the company said it will supply 35,000 units of Scorpio Pik Up vehicles to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise, as part of the Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) Project. The vehicles will support logistics operations for cooperatives being established across the country.

Under this partnership, Mahindra and Agrinas Pangan Nusantara will work together to equip Koperasi with robust and reliable vehicles to ensure the effective and seamless flow of fresh supplies from farmers directly to the marketplace, thereby bridging the gap between producers and consumers. The collaboration aims to strengthen rural logistics and enable villages to become independent centers of economic growth.

Manufactured at the companys Nashik plant, the Scorpio Pik Up is known for its durability, high payload capacity, and low operating costs, and is designed to operate efficiently across diverse rural terrains, including rough roads and farm tracks.

The company said the Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up will bolster the Koperasi ecosystem by enabling first-mile aggregation, transporting produce from farms to cooperatives and facilitating intra-village logistics, thereby ensuring the efficient movement of goods within the cooperative network.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, We are looking forward to this association and to supporting Indonesias Koperasi through our partnership with Agrinas Pangan Nusantara. By deploying the Scorpio Pik Ups as a part of the Koperasi, we are strengthening a reliable logistics backbone that connects farmers to markets more efficiently. Our Pik Ups are engineered to perform in tough conditions while keeping operating costs to a minimum. The volume committed for this partnership will significantly boost our international operations, adding as much as our total export volumes achieved in FY 25. In line with Mahindras Rise philosophy, this collaboration reflects our commitment to enabling prosperity and supporting national priorities.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 17.7% to Rs 4,520.52 crore on a 21.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 33,421.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, reflecting broad-based growth across Auto and Farm segments.

