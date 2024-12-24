Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 11:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 52676 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6441 shares

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 December 2024.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 52676 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6441 shares. The stock gained 10.99% to Rs.7,250.00. Volumes stood at 4186 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 12.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.00% to Rs.405.75. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 15076 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5572 shares. The stock increased 3.92% to Rs.4,614.50. Volumes stood at 6063 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Allu Arjun

LIVE: Allu Arjun at police station for questioning in 'Pushpa 2' stampede case

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Allcargo Gati gains 3% on selling fuel station in Karnataka at Rs 3 crore

Tata, Tata Group

Tata Group stocks zoom up to 12% on reports of Tata Capital's Rs 15K-cr IPO

shein india

Shein to re-enter Indian market after 4 years with Reliance's Ajio launch

gavel law cases

Pharma dept reprimands AbbVie Healthcare for unethical marketing practices

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 56126 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21459 shares. The stock gained 3.79% to Rs.987.00. Volumes stood at 27181 shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 66047 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26827 shares. The stock rose 6.10% to Rs.1,098.00. Volumes stood at 7584 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nasdaq Rallies Amid Tech and Pharma Gains; Consumer Confidence Drops

Nasdaq Rallies Amid Tech and Pharma Gains; Consumer Confidence Drops

MTNL climbs after board OKs VRS for employees

MTNL climbs after board OKs VRS for employees

H.G. Infra Eng gains on acquiring 28.40 lakh shares in H.G. Jetpur Solar Project

H.G. Infra Eng gains on acquiring 28.40 lakh shares in H.G. Jetpur Solar Project

Nifty climbs above 23,850; oil & gas shares advance

Nifty climbs above 23,850; oil & gas shares advance

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure allots NCDs aggregating Rs 10.50 cr

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure allots NCDs aggregating Rs 10.50 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon