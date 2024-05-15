Volumes soar at V-Mart Retail Ltd counter

V-Mart Retail Ltd clocked volume of 12081 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 852 shares

Oberoi Realty Ltd, ITI Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Siemens Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 May 2024.

V-Mart Retail Ltd clocked volume of 12081 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock gained 0.44% to Rs.2,182.35. Volumes stood at 980 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19397 shares. The stock increased 3.95% to Rs.1,581.55. Volumes stood at 20896 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 5.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87115 shares. The stock gained 11.24% to Rs.317.65. Volumes stood at 58123 shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd witnessed volume of 34604 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8099 shares. The stock increased 0.12% to Rs.1,415.90. Volumes stood at 1306 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd notched up volume of 59244 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18382 shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.7,080.00. Volumes stood at 23588 shares in the last session.

