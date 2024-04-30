Consumer goods shares rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index rising 124.65 points or 1.39% at 9086.67 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Repro India Ltd (up 7.81%), Trent Ltd (up 6.95%),HPL Electric & Power Ltd (up 6.08%),CEAT Ltd (up 4.54%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prime Focus Ltd (up 3.63%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 3.53%), Gokaldas Exports Ltd (up 3.48%), PG Electroplast Ltd (up 3.32%), and Just Dial Ltd (up 3%).

On the other hand, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (down 2.71%), HLV Ltd (down 2.4%), and Puravankara Ltd (down 2.31%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.76 or 0.23% at 74846.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.8 points or 0.29% at 22709.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 270.9 points or 0.57% at 47540.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.9 points or 0.75% at 14274.82.

On BSE,1991 shares were trading in green, 912 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

