Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 April 2024.
ITI Ltd witnessed volume of 130.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.38% to Rs.276.45. Volumes stood at 7.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 64.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.23% to Rs.354.95. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 225.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.82 lakh shares. The stock lost 17.65% to Rs.311.00. Volumes stood at 7.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39294 shares. The stock gained 4.30% to Rs.1,562.00. Volumes stood at 32446 shares in the last session.
Persistent Systems Ltd registered volume of 26.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.18% to Rs.3,528.00. Volumes stood at 3.64 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

