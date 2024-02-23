Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 174.46 points or 0.61% at 28418.64 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.92%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.8%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.99%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.93%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.91%), and Linde India Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.98%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.74%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.33%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 110.31 or 0.15% at 73268.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.8 points or 0.07% at 22233.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 280.1 points or 0.61% at 46069.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.5 points or 0.62% at 13639.43.

On BSE,2151 shares were trading in green, 1645 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

