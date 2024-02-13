Sensex (    %)
                        
Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 32.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 12.94% to Rs 940.49 crore
Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 32.80% to Rs 71.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.94% to Rs 940.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1080.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales940.491080.26 -13 OPM %11.9614.26 -PBDT112.97152.25 -26 PBT87.84130.69 -33 NP71.37106.21 -33
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

