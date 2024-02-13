Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 32.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.94% to Rs 940.49 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 32.80% to Rs 71.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.94% to Rs 940.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1080.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.940.491080.2611.9614.26112.97152.2587.84130.6971.37106.21