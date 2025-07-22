Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex gains 116 pts; private bank shares advance

Sensex gains 116 pts; private bank shares advance

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with small gains in the morning trade. However, investor sentiment remained cautious, with uncertainty surrounding the upcoming August 1 deadline for a potential US trade agreement keeping market participants on edge.

The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Private Bank shares gained for a second day in a row.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 115.72 points or 0.12% to 82,316.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 14.05 points or 0.06% to 25,104.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.01%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,898 shares rose and 1,672 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Private Bank index added 0.26% to 27,953.95. The index rallied 1.52% in the two trading sessions.

ICICI Bank (up 0.63%), Axis Bank (up 0.58%), HDFC Bank (up 0.41%), Federal Bank (up 0.06%) added.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank (down 0.9%), Bandhan Bank (down 0.83%) and IDFC First Bank (down 0.78%) edged lower.

Result today:

United Breweries (up 0.57%), Aurionpro Solutions (down 0.15%), Blue Jet Healthcare (down 0.40%), Colgate Palmolive (India) (down 0.74%), CreditAccess Grameen (down 0.78%), Cyient DLM (down 0.01%), Dalmia Bharat (up 2.88%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.58%), Goodluck India (down 0.01%), Huhtamaki India (up 0.67%), Ideaforge Technology (up 0.26%), IRFC (down 1.53%), JSW Infra (up 0.38%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.31%), KEI Industries (up 1.13%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (up 0.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (down 0.98%), Mahanagar Gas (down 1.20%), One 97 Communications(Paytm) (up 2.63%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (up 0.50%), SML Isuzu (up 0.24%), VST Industries (down 0.49%), Zee Entertainment (down 1.34%) will declare their result later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dr. Reddys Laboratories shed 0.98%. The company announced that its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Middleburgh, New York, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Oberoi Realty declined 1.37% after the company reported a 27.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore on 29.7% fall in net sales to Rs 987.55 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons jumped 1.43% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 910 crore from BPTP.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

