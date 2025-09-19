Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 6.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44581 shares

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 September 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd notched up volume of 6.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44581 shares. The stock rose 8.35% to Rs.657.45. Volumes stood at 47460 shares in the last session.

 

Adani Enterprises Ltd recorded volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40168 shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.2,500.05. Volumes stood at 45517 shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 2.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55293 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.863.00. Volumes stood at 51719 shares in the last session.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty below 25,350; Adani stocks rally, PSU Bank index up 1%

Adani power

Adani Power rated 'Overweight' by Morgan Stanley; 65% upside in bull case

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 launches with noise-cancelling 'Super Mic' on charging case

FILE PHOTO: Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022 | REUTERS

Democrats introduce free speech bill after ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel show

drugs, pharma

After Mounjaro success, Eli Lilly plans to launch weight-loss pill in India

Adani Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 5.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.13% to Rs.1,009.55. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46349 shares. The stock increased 3.05% to Rs.951.20. Volumes stood at 35564 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MSMEs contribute 30% to GDP, set to play crucial role in driving inclusive growth

MSMEs contribute 30% to GDP, set to play crucial role in driving inclusive growth

Sasken Tech gains after joining hands with VicOne to fortify in-vehicle protection

Sasken Tech gains after joining hands with VicOne to fortify in-vehicle protection

Paisalo Digital corrects on profit selling

Paisalo Digital corrects on profit selling

RBI Governor urges states to focus on improving quality of expenditure

RBI Governor urges states to focus on improving quality of expenditure

AstraZeneca Pharma slides as Head of Legal Pankaj Jain resigns

AstraZeneca Pharma slides as Head of Legal Pankaj Jain resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon